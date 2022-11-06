 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business names and changes for the week of Nov. 6, 2022

EDUCATIONRoanoke Higher Education Authority welcomes six new trustees, as designated by their respective institutional heads: Lee Andes, State Council of Higher Education for Virginia; Timothy L. Channell, Radford University; Kawachi A. Clemons, Virginia State University; Sarah K. MacDonald, James Madison University; Susan Parish, Virginia Commonwealth University; Amy White, Virginia Western Community College.

Ron Fricker, vice provost for faculty affairs and professor of statistics in the College of Science at Virginia Tech, has been elected by the Virginia Academy of Science, Engineering, and Medicine as one of its new members for 2022.

Gail McMillan, director of scholarly communications and professor of University Libraries, has been conferred the title of professor emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

MEDICAL Anthony Grafsky, MBA, has been selected as board chair for the Community Health Center of the New River Valley.

REAL ESTATE Charlie Elston has joined Elite Home Rentals Group as the director of construction-residential real estate.

National mortgage lender Waterstone Mortgage has opened new offices in Christiansburg and Blacksburg, and announces the following personnel: Dave Shelor, branch manager based in Christiansburg; Shawn Allen, loan originator; Barrett C. Hall, loan originator; Brittani Radcliffe, business development associate.

Please submit business names and changes to names@roanoke.com. Color photographs only, please.

