Business names and changes for the week of Oct. 2, 2022

EDUCATIONSen. Tim Kaine recognized Karyna Nevarez, inclusion coordinator at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, at a Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration in Richmond on Sept. 26.

Michael Nussbaum, senior vice president, professor and chair of the Department of Surgery at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and Carilion Clinic, has been admitted into the American College of Surgeons Academy of Master Surgeon Educators.

Mike Gutter has been named the director of Virginia Cooperative Extension and an associate dean of the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

LAWThe following lawyers of Glenn, Feldmann, Darby & Goodlatte have been selected for inclusion in the 2022 29th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America: Paul G. Beers, Harwell M. Darby Jr., Mark E. Feldmann, Maryellen F. Goodlatte, David I. Tenzer and Robert A. Ziogas. Beers has also been recognized as the 2023 “Lawyer of the Year” in Litigation—Labor and Employment in Roanoke.

ORGANIZATIONSJeanne M. Bollendorf has been promoted to managing director of Virginia Children’s Theatre.

Kathy Deacon has been appointed vice president of business and resource development for The Advancement Foundation.

Two regional business leaders will be recognized as laureates in Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia’s 31st annual Southwest Virginia Business Hall of Fame on Nov. 16: Sandra Davis, former owner, BCR Property Management; and Dr. Michael Friedlander, executive director, Fralin Biomedical Research Institute. Dr. Robert Gourdie, researcher and entrepreneur, and founder of Tiny Cargo, will be recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year at the Hall of Fame event.

OTHER American Electric Power has named Aaron Walker president and chief operating officer of Appalachian Power.

Roanoke’s Regional Accelerator and Mentoring Program (RAMP) welcomes the following entrepreneurs and their business startups into their Fall 2022 Cohort: Feng Lin and Zhengrui Xu, Fermi Energy Inc.; Sal Ferlise and Emily Sweet, Dot Solutions LLC; Kumar Kandasamy, Enabled Engineering; Michael Miller and Jessica Gilbertie, Qentoros; and Cassie Wilson and Jason Anderson, Kenkashi Microbes.