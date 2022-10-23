Business names and changes for the week of Oct. 23, 2022

EDUCATIONEstrella Johnson, an associate professor in the Department of Mathematics at Virginia Tech, has been awarded the 2022 Annie and John Selden Prize for Research in Undergraduate Mathematics Education by the Mathematical Association of America.

Julie Weaver has been appointed as division director of human resources for Virginia Tech’s College of Architecture, Arts, and Design.

Robin L. McCarley is joining the Virginia Tech community as the Fralin Life Sciences Institute’s executive director.

Eric Holbrook has been named associate director of marketing and communications for the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute.

LAWSix attorneys from Gentry Locke have been elected to serve in leadership roles in the Virginia State Bar and local bar associations: Christen C. Church has been elected by the Roanoke Bar Association as president-elect for the 2022-2023 term; Kevin Walker Holt has been elected to a three-year term as a representative for the 23rd Judicial Circuit, on Bar Council, the governing body of the Virginia State Bar; K. Brett Marston has been elected to serve on the Virginia State Bar’s Budget and Finance Committee, Professionalism Committee and the Standing Committee for Legal Ethics; Jeffrey P. Miller has been elected president-elect of the Henrico County Bar Association for the 2022-2023 term; John M. Scheib has been elected as chair of the Corporate Counsel Section of the Virginia State Bar; and Kirk M. Sosebee has been elected as president-elect of the Western District of Virginia Chapter of the Federal Bar Association.

MEDICALZhen Yan, a Virginia Tech professor with the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech-Carilion, will receive the 2022 Jacobæus Prize awarded annually by the Novo Nordisk Foundation.

Michael Friedlander, Virginia Tech’s vice president for health sciences and technology and executive director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech-Carilion, has been appointed by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to serve on the commonwealth’s Rare Disease Council.

LoraLeigh Giessler, Certified Massage and Somatic Movement and Expressive Arts Therapist, has joined the staff at Warm Hearth Village Fitness Center.

ORGANIZATIONSTodd Robertson has joined the board of directors of the Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation.

OTHERJohn Mays and Dan Mays, proprietors of Twin River Outfitters and Alleghany Outdoors, received the 2022 James Changer Awards at the annual meeting of the James River Association.

Nick Morris has joined McLeod Enterprises LLP as the Human Resources and Talent Acquisition Director.

Grayson Odham has been promoted to Digital Marketing Analyst by 5Points Creative.