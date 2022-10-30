Business names and changes for the week of Oct. 30, 2022

EDUCATION

Anita B. Walton has been appointed vice president for institutional advancement at Hollins University.

William “Bill” Pierson, professor emeritus of biosecurity and infectiocontrol and clinical specialist in poultry health with the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, was named the 2022 recipient of the Bruce W. Calnek Applied Poultry Research Achievement Award, given by the American Association of Avian Pathologists.

Eileen Van Aken, professor and department head in Virginia Tech’s College of Engineering’s Grado Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, is president-elect for the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers.

Thomas Archibald, associate professor and Virginia Cooperative Extension specialist in Virginia Tech’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, has been named executive director of the Center for International Research, Education, and Development.

Chip von Weise, director of the Virginia Tech Chicago Studio, was awarded the 2022 AIA Illinois Nathan Clifford Ricker Award for Architecture Education.

Roanoke Valley Governor’s School for Science and Technology Counseling Coordinator Kathy Sebolt recently received the Yale Educator Award from Yale University.

Research!America, a national organization that builds awareness and support for health research, will award its Gordon and Llura Gund Leadership Award next March to Michael Friedlander, founding executive director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, and Heywood Fralin, health care executive who has helped build the biotechnology industry in Virginia.

FINANCIAL

William J. Farrell II, president of Berglund Automotive Group, has been appointed to the board of American National Bankshares Inc. and the board of American National Bank and Trust Company.

Jacob D. Preston, CFP, has been named director of advisory services at Beacon Wealth Consultants.

Mendy Shaffer has been promoted to chief financial officer at ValleyStar Credit Union.

OTHER

The Historical Society of Western Virginia announces new officers and board members for 2022-2023: Chris Venable, vice president; Pam Kendall, treasurer; and members Taylor Adkins, Frank Karpiel, William Hopkins Jr., Walton Rutherfoord and Stephen Warren.

Katie Conner has joined the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council as technology talent strategist.

Lisa Lambrecht has been appointed chief financial officer at HopeTree Family Services.

Lori Bailey has joined McLeod Enterprises LLP as the real estate operations manager.