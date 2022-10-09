 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business names and changes for the week of Oct. 9, 2022

EDUCATIONBeth Osborne has been named assistant dean for administration for the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech.

Steven McKnight, vice president for strategic research at Virginia Tech, has been appointed interim acting office director of the Department of Energy’s Advanced Manufacturing Office.

GOVERNMENTMegan Baker has been appointed director of economic development for Roanoke County.

TRANSPORTATIONNorfolk Southern Corporation has created a combined Transportation & Network Operations organization and announces the following position changes: Paul B. Duncan has been promoted to senior vice president of Transportation & Network Operations; Rodney Moore has been appointed vice president of Network Operations; and Jacob Elium has been appointed vice president of Network Planning and Optimization.

