Business names and changes for the week of Sept. 11, 2022

EDUCATIONNew River Community College recently named five new full-time teaching faculty: Christopher Brewer, instructor of mathematics; Kasey Cantrell-McCowan, instructor of mathematics; Dustin Carter, assistant professor of electrical engineering technology; Josh Graham, associate professor of welding; and Heather Umberger, assistant professor of nursing.

Stephanie Overton has been named senior director of communications for the Office of the Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer at Virginia Tech.

Takiyah Nur Amin has been named the first director of diversity, equity and inclusion for Virginia Tech’s College of Architecture, Arts and Design.

Tracy Vosburgh has been named vice president of communications and marketing at Virginia Tech.

Erin Phoenix has joined the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine as a veterinary instructor with the Animal Care for Education team in the small animal clinical sciences department.

Jed Gonzalo has joined the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine as senior associate dean for medical education.

Chris Turnbull has been appointed to Roanoke College’s president’s advisory board.

Greg Hanlon has been appointed director of alumni and family relations at Roanoke College.

Paul Nester has been appointed to Roanoke College’s community advisory group.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has appointed Tyler W. Lester of Abingdon to the Radford University Board of Visitors.

LAW Paul R. Thomson III, The Thomson Law Firm, was listed in the 29th edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

REAL ESTATE Barry L. Ward is assuming the role of managing broker for the Roanoke and Lynchburg offices of Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer.

OTHER Emme Cannon, a Berklee College of Music student from Roanoke, was recently featured in the college’s Two Track video series.

Please submit business names and changes to names@roanoke.com. Color photographs only, please.

