Business names and changes for the week of Sept. 25, 2022

Medical

Physician Assistant Jennifer L. Johnson has joined the Community Health Center of the New River Valley’s Christiansburg location.

Dan Harrington has announced his retirement as vice dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

Government

Jim Blanton has ben appointed as Roanoke County’s director of libraries.

Education

Lindsey Nair has joined Roanoke College’s Office of Marketing and Communications, replacing Leslie Taylor, who retired in July, as editor of the alumni magazine.

Shannon Andrea has been named Virginia Tech’s director of media relations and D.C. area communications.

Armed services

Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Joshua Blankenship, a native of Roanoke assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, has advanced to the rank of petty officer first class