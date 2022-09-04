Business names and changes for the week of Sept. 4, 2022

EDUCATIONCarla Phillips Savage has joined the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine as an associate professor of practice in aquatic animal medicine.

Zohaib Qazi has been appointed to the role of IT transformation program director within the Office of the Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer at Virginia Tech.

Barbara B. Lockee, a professor of instructional design and technology in Virginia Tech’s School of Education, has been named associate vice provost for faculty affairs.

Bernard W. “Chuck” Taylor has been conferred the title of R.B Pamplin Professor of Management Science Emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

The Virginia Tech College of Architecture, Arts, and Design announces the following leadership appointments: Jim Bassett as interim director for the School of Architecture; Aki Ishida as interim associate director for the School of Architecture and the School of Design; and Brad Whitney as program chair of the Interior Design Program.

ENGINEERING James Taylor has been promoted to engineering department manager in the Balzer & Associates New River Valley office.

FINANCIAL Logan Pruett has joined HSH Insurance as a commercial insurance risk advisor.

Patience O’Brien has been promoted to chief transformation officer at Member One Federal Credit Union.

MEDICAL Mark Chadwick has been appointed by the board of directors to chief executive officer of Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare.

Zhen Yan has joined the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC as the inaugural director of the institute’s new Center for Exercise Medicine Research.

ORGANIZATIONS The American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) New River Valley Express Chapter announces the following officers for 2022-2023: Teresa Echols, president; Christine Smith, president elect; Kristina Rose, vice president of programming; Terri Welch and Page Godwin, co-vice presidents of membership; Susan Brickhouse, vice president of communications; and Jennifer Kennelly, vice president of public relations and marketing.

The Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Foundation has welcomed the following new members to the museum’s board of directors: Nathan Hall, professor in the Virginia Tech University Libraries; Julie Berger, academic advisor in Tech’s College of Natural Resources and Environment; and Jason Pospichal, senior vice president/loans at National Bank of Blacksburg.

Tim Cerebe has joined the board of directors of Blue Ridge Literacy.

Keela Dooley Marshall has been named the executive director of the Floyd Center for the Arts.

Kianna Price Marshall is the new vice president of marketing and communications for United Way of Roanoke Valley.

OTHER Roanoke native and Patrick Henry High School graduate Lt. j.g. Warner McGhee is serving aboard the USS Hampton, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.