Businesses prepare for what could be another busy year at SML

Vacationers are starting to make their way back to Smith Mountain Lake in recent weeks. After two years of record crowds, lake-area businesses are wondering what to expect this summer.

Several businesses reported their biggest profits in 2020 and 2021 as many tourists visited for the first time. Reservations skyrocketed at area short-term rental spots and boat rental locations as vacationers looked for a socially distanced destination. Crowds also quickly filled restaurants as COVID-19 restrictions began to ease.

The question for many businesses this summer is if the record crowds of 2020 and 2021 will continue even as COVID-19 fears seem to be waning or will the lake return to more traditional summers like 2019.

Memorial Day is the first big holiday for the lake that can often help gauge where the rest of the summer is going. Based on what some businesses reported with the recently passed holiday, this could be another record year.

"We had our best Memorial Day in history," said Jeff Prowse, co-owner of Mitchell's Point Marina.

The marina sold 9,000 gallons of gas during the three-day weekend with 7,000 of that sold on Saturday and Sunday. Prowse said the marina usually sells around 4,500 gallons of gas on an average weekend.

Boat rentals at the marina are also going strong so far this year. Prowse said reservations for boat rentals are already ahead of where they were last year.

"Right now, it's on pace to be another banner year," Prowse said.

Mary Lou McDonald, broker/owner of ML Realty who also works with Mariner's Landing Hospitality, said short-term rentals remain strong. She has noticed a slight dip in reservations so far this year, but said it could be attributed to the significant increase in short-term rentals in the area since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The dip could also mark a return to a traditional summer at Smith Mountain Lake. McDonald said she has noticed boating traffic slow considerably during the weekdays and ramp up for the weekend. During the past two summers, boat traffic remained steady throughout the week.

"I think we are going to have a good year," McDonald said. "It's just going to be a bit softer than the last two years."

Jason Hodnett, general manager at Mango’s Bar and Grill, said he is also expecting things to settle down this summer after two incredibly busy years. Although, he said this Memorial Day weekend was busier than either of the past two years.

While many lake restaurants were able to survive the state mandated restrictions imposed due to COVID-19, Hodnett said Mango's was able to do better than most due to a large outside seating area that allowed for more customers. Patrons also felt more comfortable eating outside, even preferring it over inside seating.

With COVID-19 fears waning, Hodnett said people looking for a place to eat no longer have the same concerns for indoor seating. Due to that, he expects more customers to return to restaurants they may have avoided during the pandemic.

Even if business doesn't hit the same peaks as it has in the past two summers, Hodnett said he expects business to continue to increase in the off season. A large influx of people moving to the area has led to more regulars at the restaurant, he said.

Due to the increase, Hodnett said Mango's will be open year-round starting this year. The restaurant usually closed at Thanksgiving each year and reopened March 1.

While forecasts for the summer look positive based on trends so far after Memorial Day, several economic issues could have a major impact. Hodnett said inflation, high gas prices and a possible recession have not slowed down business yet. He wonders what impact they may have if those trends continue later this year.

Prowse said, while gas sales were at a record pace over Memorial Day, he did notice that boaters traveled less. Several did not travel as far in their boats as they did in previous years likely to save on gas prices.

Even though Smith Mountain Lake seems primed for another big summer, there are a lot of unknowns that could finally put a stop to the record growth of the past two years.