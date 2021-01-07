Cardinal Glass marks Vinton expansion

Cardinal Glass Industries on Thursday celebrated an expansion of its Vinton facility, where it manufactures glass for residential windows and doors.
The 26,000-square-foot project made space for a new robotic seaming and cutting system and also a larger, more modern employee break room and locker room. The improvements to the facility and the equipment amount to an $8 million investment, according to a news release from Roanoke County.
Todd Matthias, plant manager, described the project as a "labor of love," noting that two years elapsed between the time the decision was made to expand and the project's completion.
"We’re very happy with it," he said. "It allowed us to add capacity to our building, make our equipment safer for our people and provide a very nice break room for our people to take their breaks and lunches."
Minnesota-based Cardinal Glass has about 200 employees at its Vinton facility, Matthias said, and with its expanded capacity, the company expects to hire 50 to 60 more over the next couple of years. Matthias estimated about half of those new hires would be made this year.
The expansion was driven by a need for more space in some areas, but also an uptick in business, Matthias said. And the quickest way to add capacity, he said, was to bring in a more automated system.
"We’ve seen an increase in demand from virtually our entire customer base and it’s on an upward trend," Matthias said. "We’re very tied to the residential building industry and we see 10 to 15% growth per year for the next several years.”
Matthias said the expansion means the lunchroom is about five times larger than it was previously, and it has indoor and outdoor seating.
Cardinal Glass has had a presence in the region since 2004, Matthias said, and the company is excited to create jobs for more Roanoke Valley residents.
The project received support from the Virginia Jobs Investment program, which provides consulting services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change. Jill Loope, director of economic development for Roanoke County, said the program offered Cardinal Glass $600 per net new job created, up to 60 jobs.