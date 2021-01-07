Cardinal Glass marks Vinton expansion

Cardinal Glass Industries on Thursday celebrated an expansion of its Vinton facility, where it manufactures glass for residential windows and doors.

The 26,000-square-foot project made space for a new robotic seaming and cutting system and also a larger, more modern employee break room and locker room. The improvements to the facility and the equipment amount to an $8 million investment, according to a news release from Roanoke County.

Todd Matthias, plant manager, described the project as a "labor of love," noting that two years elapsed between the time the decision was made to expand and the project's completion.

"We’re very happy with it," he said. "It allowed us to add capacity to our building, make our equipment safer for our people and provide a very nice break room for our people to take their breaks and lunches."

Minnesota-based Cardinal Glass has about 200 employees at its Vinton facility, Matthias said, and with its expanded capacity, the company expects to hire 50 to 60 more over the next couple of years. Matthias estimated about half of those new hires would be made this year.