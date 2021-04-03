CARES Act grants ease Botetourt farmers' burdens

TROUTVILLE — The lowing rose from a Botetourt County valley as cattle farmer Jay Etzler carried down a tub of feed. A herd sauntered up to meet him, heads dropping to the ground to get at what he shook from the bucket on a drizzly, foggy morning.

It was normal outside for early spring. But trouble is always close at hand on a farm. Too much rain, not enough rain, unseasonable cold spells, unseasonable hot spells and more can upend agriculture.

Etzler, whose family has been farming the same spot in Botetourt County for four generations — and elsewhere in the county since the 1700s — said he has seen all sorts of troubles. But COVID-19 presented a new set of challenges. He watched prices for his cattle crater as the pandemic disrupted the supply chain.

Etzler was the county's commissioner of the revenue from the mid-1990s to 2011 but retired to devote his time to the farm, which also deals in cured ham and bacon.

“We take what the market offers or we don’t sell,” Etzler said about his small business. “And when the COVID came along with the supply chain disruptions, the market for demand for our cattle really softened, to the point where we saw upward of 30% reduction in the price that was offered for the cattle.”