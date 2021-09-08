Carilion Children's readies to serve patients at Tanglewood

Carilion Clinic plans to begin treating patients this fall at its new hub for children's services at Tanglewood Mall.

Carilion Children's Tanglewood Center, which occupies 150,000 square feet formerly home to a J.C. Penney, is expected to be fully operational by Oct. 4.

Dr. Donald Kees, interim chair of pediatrics, said Carilion has been expanding its pediatric specialty care for years, serving not just the local community, but a wide swath of Southwest Virginia. Many of those specialists were based at Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital, he said, but they lacked a dedicated space of their own.

The new facility at Tanglewood creates a centralized space for Carilion Children's that allows for more collaboration, establishes a sense of identity and offers high visibility given its location just off U.S. 220, Kees said.

It also improves the patient experience, he said, creating a one-stop shop for families with children who see numerous specialists.

More than a dozen pediatric specialties will be housed at the new center. Additionally, some general pediatric patients will be seen at the facility, where evening and weekend appointments will be available.