Carilion Clinic to reward vaccinated employees, implement testing for unvaccinated

Just this week, Centra Health, based in Lynchburg, said all 7,600 of its caregivers must be vaccinated by Nov. 1.

"Each health system has to make that decision based on their circumstances. We’re not all the same, we're not all faced with the same pressures. For us, we have continued to screen our employees daily, our patients and visitors. We have continued our masking and PPE procedures. And we have been doing testing all along," Armentrout said.

"We felt like the next step in this journey is to continue to encourage and educate and communicate to our employees to try to again boost our vaccination rate. And then, with safety being first, also at the same time to implement a testing protocol. And we’re working out those details right now."

Armentrout said the delta variant was a factor in Carilion's decision to implement this policy now.

"Based on the number of patients, the positivity rate in our region, all those are factors that have taken us to this point," she said.

The testing requirement for Carilion employees who are not vaccinated will be reviewed regularly, the news release says, considering the positivity rate and other factors in the region.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.