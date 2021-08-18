Carilion Clinic to reward vaccinated employees, implement testing for unvaccinated

Carilion Clinic announced Wednesday that it will reward vaccinated employees with $150 and, starting this fall, subject those who have not been vaccinated to weekly testing.
Employees who are vaccinated by Oct. 1 will receive $150 in their Oct. 15 paycheck. Weekly testing for those who have not been vaccinated will begin after Oct. 1. More than 70% of Carilion's workforce and 99% of its physicians have already received COVID-19 vaccines, according to a news release from Carilion.
"We’ve been on an 18-month journey and our staff really has been resilient and positive and stepped up to the plate in many, many ways, taking care of very sick COVID patients, getting their vaccines, role-modeling that behavior and giving vaccines to our community," Jeanne Armentrout, executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Carilion, said Wednesday.
"We just felt like it was the right time to show them appreciation and recognition for achieving over a 70% vaccination rate. We also continue to encourage our employees and the community to get their vaccines."
About 66% of Virginia's adult population was fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Carilion's new policy stops short of requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all of its 13,000 employees, which more hospital and health care systems have begun doing in response to the surge in cases caused by the highly transmissible delta variant.
Just this week, Centra Health, based in Lynchburg, said all 7,600 of its caregivers must be vaccinated by Nov. 1.
"Each health system has to make that decision based on their circumstances. We’re not all the same, we're not all faced with the same pressures. For us, we have continued to screen our employees daily, our patients and visitors. We have continued our masking and PPE procedures. And we have been doing testing all along," Armentrout said.
"We felt like the next step in this journey is to continue to encourage and educate and communicate to our employees to try to again boost our vaccination rate. And then, with safety being first, also at the same time to implement a testing protocol. And we’re working out those details right now."
Armentrout said the delta variant was a factor in Carilion's decision to implement this policy now.
"Based on the number of patients, the positivity rate in our region, all those are factors that have taken us to this point," she said.
The testing requirement for Carilion employees who are not vaccinated will be reviewed regularly, the news release says, considering the positivity rate and other factors in the region.