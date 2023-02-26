For treating major traumatic injuries, timing is crucial. Every second counts, especially in the first few minutes after the patient arrives.

When the ribbon is cut on Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital’s new Crystal Spring Tower expansion in the summer of 2025, it will include five new trauma bays, four adult, one pediatric. However, Carilion’s trauma team doesn’t have access to the space for training yet.

What they do have is blueprints — and cardboard.

Inside Carilion’s Center for Simulation, Research and Patient Safety, in a large, bare-bricked room formerly used as a trolley barn for Norfolk Southern Railway, Carilion’s Human Factors team has constructed a one-to-one model of one of the upcoming trauma bays.

With the mock-trauma bay, Carilion’s trauma team can work out problems with the layout of the room in real time, determining the best placement for everything in the room.

“It’s a novel approach to understanding a new space,” Nate Jones, the director of business strategies and a part of the Human Factors team at Carilion, said. “Architects have been using virtual reality as a mechanism for giving you a feel for a space, but there’s no truth like being in the space.”

The particular bay was chosen for the simulation due to particular spacing concerns, namely, bulkheads that act as squeeze points for workers, according to Jones.

Carilion’s Human Factors team deals mainly with ergonomics, working with other designers to make spaces, technology and processes as user-friendly as possible for employees and patients.

Laurie Wolf, Carilion’s director of human factors implementation, has been working in the field for overmore than 20 years. She describes the job as essential to keeping Carilion as efficient and safe as possible.

“We look at things like mental workload, physical demands and fatigue, and how that impacts our workers, to try to design a process that is efficient at reducing errors, and keeping things as safe as possible for our staff and patients,” Wolf said.

Carilion Roanoke Memorial has the only level one trauma unit in the region, serving an area that stretches from West Virginia to parts of North Carolina and Tennessee.

To be designated as a level one trauma unit, a hospital must be able to provide a set of 25 specialty services to deal with extreme and complex traumatic injury, and those services must be available 24/7.

Carilion has a minimum of 14 staff members able to respond to patients with major injuries from car accidents, falls or gunshot wounds at all times, all of them, at times, working together in one trauma bay.

“The room looks pretty big, but when you have 15 people coming in, it can get pretty small very quickly,” Jones said.

To gather data for the new space, two teams of trauma responders were brought in, given scenarios to run through, and observed. In addition, members of each team gave feedback for where each element in the room should be placed.

Bryan Collier, the medical director of trauma response at Carilion, said the scenarios provided invaluable insights that may have been missed without the chance to work in the space.

“If we need extra blood for patients that are bleeding to death, we have to call the blood bank,” Collier said. “And something as simple as the placement of a phone is something that would change through these scenarios.”

Carilion’s trauma unit sees between 3,500 and 4,000 patients a year, and the new space for trauma care will allow more of them to be seen at the same time, and to be seen without having to use spaces not designed for trauma care, according to Collier.

Collier also said that, once the new trauma bays open, despite trouble with employee retention in other areas, the trauma unit would be staffed and prepared.

“We have a great team already,” Collier said. “As our entire hospital system grows, we’re going to be hiring new people, and training people in different ways, and finding ways to use them more efficiently.”