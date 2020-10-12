Carilion receives $1 million grant to expand telehealth

“We are very blessed to have received $1 million to make that happen for the benefit of our patients. There’s more to come,” he said. “This is changing so rapidly and the technology is just very exciting. It’s the one silver lining that COVID has allowed to occur. It will transform how we take care of patients in the future.”

The rapid expansion has also been aided by government insurers Medicare and Medicaid agreeing to pay for virtual visits in patients’ homes. Schriver said it is not known whether that will continue, but the insurers already covered virtual visits with specialists from family practice offices and other clinics.

Another challenge has been the lack of bandwidth capabilities.

“We continue to work with all the broadband providers in every area and all of our legislators to try and expand that. But there are some areas, in Tazewell, for instance, that are the reason to have virtual care centers. We can get adequate bandwidth to that site, where in that part of Virginia a large percentage of that population doesn’t have access to bandwidth,” he said.

Carilion is also moving its teleservices to a different technology platform that is expected to accommodate low bandwidth and more easily switch to telephone visits if video isn’t possible.