Carilion receives $1 million grant to expand telehealth

Carilion Clinic has received a $1 million federal grant to expand telemedicine throughout its service area and allow for more physicians to make virtual house calls.
The funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be awarded over three years and will be used to create three or four virtual care centers in Carilion’s rural communities, to expand tele-neurology so that neurologists in Roanoke can evaluate stroke patients in all the rural emergency rooms, and to purchase portable telehealth devices that could be used to monitor patients from their homes.
Melinda Schriver, Carilion’s director of digital health, said the goal is to increase access and convenience for all patients to high quality care.
Carilon in 2016 received a similar three-year grant. Until this year, most of the telephone and video visits were for behavioral health patients.
Then came the pandemic. With in-person visits curtailed, Carilion quickly expanded telemedicine and during the peak of the shutdown was seeing between 600 and 700 patients a day over video.
Since physician offices began to reopen in May, telehealth visits have been reduced by about half. The plan is for video visits to account for about 15% of patient visits, said Dr. Steve Morgan, senior vice president and chief medical information officer.
“We are very blessed to have received $1 million to make that happen for the benefit of our patients. There’s more to come,” he said. “This is changing so rapidly and the technology is just very exciting. It’s the one silver lining that COVID has allowed to occur. It will transform how we take care of patients in the future.”
The rapid expansion has also been aided by government insurers Medicare and Medicaid agreeing to pay for virtual visits in patients’ homes. Schriver said it is not known whether that will continue, but the insurers already covered virtual visits with specialists from family practice offices and other clinics.
Another challenge has been the lack of bandwidth capabilities.
“We continue to work with all the broadband providers in every area and all of our legislators to try and expand that. But there are some areas, in Tazewell, for instance, that are the reason to have virtual care centers. We can get adequate bandwidth to that site, where in that part of Virginia a large percentage of that population doesn’t have access to bandwidth,” he said.
Carilion is also moving its teleservices to a different technology platform that is expected to accommodate low bandwidth and more easily switch to telephone visits if video isn’t possible.
In addition to the virtual centers, the grant will purchase Tytocare systems, which are a consumer version of the tele-carts found in physician offices and emergency departments.
A device about the size of a softball can listen to a patient’s heart, lungs and abdomen, and check on wounds.
“The neat thing is you can deploy that at home and it could be a real game-changer for our patients,” Morgan said. The goals are to reduce the length of hospitals stays and readmissions and to better manage chronic conditions.
Carilion has also expanded the use of telemedicine within its hospitals. Schriver said hospitalists can examine COVID patients and specialists can visit with them through technology.
“There was a real challenge of PPE for people to go in. In order to preserve what we had and be more efficient, many health systems implemented that during the pandemic,” she said. “We also didn’t want to risk losing all our providers and having them quarantined.” The same equipment is also used to help patients stay in touch with their families when visitations are limited.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.