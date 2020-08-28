Carilion to restore all employees to pre-COVID pay by Sept. 13

Carilion Clinic said Friday that it plans by Sept. 13 to have restored employees to the same hours and pay that they had before the coronavirus pandemic curtailed operations.

"I am pleased to tell you that patient volumes across the system are returning to near pre-COVID levels and our finances are beginning to improve, too," CEO Nancy Agee said in a Friday morning video message to employees.

"The tough decisions we made are helping us manage through very challenging financial circumstances," she said.

Carilion employs more than 13,000 people in the region.

The health system in March halted nonessential medical procedures and began to reduce some employees' shifts and to move workers whose jobs were on hiatus to other tasks created by the pandemic, such as screening all who enter its buildings for virus symptoms.

Carilion also moved much of its patient visits to telephone or video visits after the federal government cleared restrictions for health systems.

In April, Agee said she and other executives were taking a 20% pay cut. Hours for administrative staff were reduced to 32. Employees who were reassigned were furloughed.