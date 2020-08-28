 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carilion to restore all employees to pre-COVID pay by Sept. 13
0 comments
top story

Carilion to restore all employees to pre-COVID pay by Sept. 13

Only $5 for 5 months

Carilion Clinic said Friday that it plans by Sept. 13 to have restored employees to the same hours and pay that they had before the coronavirus pandemic curtailed operations.

"I am pleased to tell you that patient volumes across the system are returning to near pre-COVID levels and our finances are beginning to improve, too," CEO Nancy Agee said in a Friday morning video message to employees.

"The tough decisions we made are helping us manage through very challenging financial circumstances," she said.

Carilion employs more than 13,000 people in the region.

The health system in March halted nonessential medical procedures and began to reduce some employees' shifts and to move workers whose jobs were on hiatus to other tasks created by the pandemic, such as screening all who enter its buildings for virus symptoms.

Carilion also moved much of its patient visits to telephone or video visits after the federal government cleared restrictions for health systems.

In April, Agee said she and other executives were taking a 20% pay cut. Hours for administrative staff were reduced to 32. Employees who were reassigned were furloughed.

As Carilion began to reopen and see patients in person and again perform what are considered nonessential procedures, employees' hours have been restored.

"Now, the year is not over yet. The virus remains in our midst," Agee said.

Friday's COVID-19 numbers

Statewide cases: Up 1,013 to 117,592

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 69 to 9,460

Statewide deaths: Up 23 to 2,550

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 1 to 64

Bath County: 4*

Bedford County: Up 12 to 526

Buena Vista: 72

Botetourt County: Up 9 to 247

Covington: Up 1 to 23

Craig County: 21

Floyd County: 140

Franklin County: Up 4 to 208

Giles County: 37

Lexington: 42

Lynchburg: Up 25 to 936

Montgomery County: Up 16 to 427

Pulaski County: Up 3 to 126

Radford: Up 30 to 282

Roanoke: Up 10 to 1,179

Roanoke County: Up 14 to 598

Rockbridge County: 84

Salem: Up 2 to 208

Wythe County: Up 3 to 149

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert