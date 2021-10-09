Catawba Sustainability Center is developing program to help forest farmers cultivate and market medicinal herbs

If companies want to continue offering products made from medicinal herbs, they need to think long term, as it takes years for the plants to mature. Prioritizing sustainability allows them to “build up some certainty in terms of future supply while you’re also working on doing better by consumers,” Munsell said.

Taylor said more of the companies making powders, tinctures and teas from medicinal herbs are seeking product that is certified forest grown — and they’re willing to pay a premium for it. As more companies head in that direction, Trozzo said, it creates more incentive for farmers to cultivate medicinal herbs.

Those involved in the project at Catawba are also studying medicinal herbs planted in raised beds in a propagation station on the property, which will be expanded thanks to grant money. There, the plants grow under a false canopy meant to mimic what’s offered by the trees, rooted in a mixture of topsoil, compost and sand.

In that controlled environment, Taylor said the team has observed anecdotally that the medicinal herbs grew more rapidly in their first year than they’d be expected to in the wild. The plants take years to mature, so speeding up that process is beneficial.