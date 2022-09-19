Cedars restaurant doesn't miss a meal after neon light fire

A glitch in a neon sign that hung at Cedars Lebanese Restaurant in downtown Roanoke momentarily brought out fire trucks Saturday morning but the restaurant was able to rebound and reopen swiftly.

"We're fully open, fully operational," said general manager Dru Beirne.

The fire call itself was minor, sparked by a neon-wired light, said Roanoke Fire-EMS. Restaurant staff noticed the lighted sign smoldering shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday, Beirne said.

The eatery hadn't yet opened for the day. No customers were inside, and no one was hurt.

"The best thing is that no one was injured," Beirne said. "That's all that matters to me."

Staffers spent the afternoon cleaning the restaurant to remove all traces of smoke and water. Once assured everything was in order, it was able to reopen for dinner service that same day.

"Everything is fine and dandy now," Beirne said Monday afternoon.

Cedars, located at 112 Campbell Ave. SE, has been serving diners in downtown since 2013. The restaurant is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.