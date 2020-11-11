CEO of Roanoke firm named veteran of the year by Virginia small business group

Bill Hume, president and CEO of Roanoke’s Interactive Design Group, has been recognized as veteran of the year by the Virginia Small Business Development Center.
Hume enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1984 and was part of the civil engineering squadron at Langley Air Force Base. In 1988, he was discharged from active duty and went into the Air Force Reserve. Altogether, Hume served 10 years in the military.
The Roanoke native then went on to attend Virginia Tech, using the GI Bill to pay for his education, and launch a career in architecture. In 1997 Hume started his own firm, Interactive Design Group.
Hume said his time in the military has shaped him as a business owner; he continues to see value in discipline and remains an early riser.
“I went in when I was 18 years old, so that structure has really directly correlated with how I run the business and how I relate and communicate with clients,” he said. “From a business perspective, clients are usually dealing with schedules and budgets. So that very much aligns perfectly with a military mission.”
The statewide award was established in 2000 to recognize veteran-owned businesses that are innovative, provide jobs and give back to the community, said Tom Tanner, senior business adviser and veteran business coordinator at the Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center.
Each of the state’s 26 Small Business Development Centers names a local winner — at the Roanoke office, they are selected by past recipients — and the statewide winner is chosen from that group. The Roanoke region last had a statewide winner in 2014, Tanner said.
Hume’s service to the community, such as reviving a veterans parade in Roanoke, caught Tanner’s eye and he asked Hume to throw his name in the ring.
Tanner said the local SBDC is committed to serving veterans. The center just launched a new website for its Vet Biz program, and Tanner said they’re collecting names of veteran-owned businesses and plan to launch a database next year.
Interactive Design Group works with clients in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and Washington, D.C. The firm is based in Roanoke but recently opened an office in Richmond. Some of its notable projects in the region include the Delta Dental of Virginia corporate offices, Member One Federal Credit Union and the field house at Patrick Henry High School.
Hume has sought out projects that would allow him to give back to members of the military and their families.
Just a few years after Hume started the company, it developed an interactive housing website to help military families prepare for moves across the country, or the world. Hume said they created a database with virtual tours of military housing units, where a user could plug in their city and rank and see all the housing types available to them.
The project initially was pitched to the Air Force, but the Army and Navy eventually came on board, too. Hume said he traveled to about 10 bases for the project, which was eventually taken over and completed by the military.
The same technology was later used on a project for an online database of people interred at Arlington National Cemetery, Hume said. A user could search, for example, for every person who served in the Air Force in Vietnam and was awarded a bronze star. Or, more simply, the database could be used to find a specific grave and provide walking directions. Interactive Design Group produced the pilot program and it was further developed by the Army.
The architecture firm remains focused on technology, Hume said, using it to offer immersive experiences for clients.
“If we’re designing a building for you, we design that building in three dimensions and we can actually walk you into the building with a VR [virtual reality] headset so you can walk through the space just like you see in the movies,” he said.
Hume said he was honored to receive the award from the SBDC and thinks it’s important to highlight veteran-owned businesses. While it can be difficult to re-enter the civilian sector after spending years in uniform, he said, veterans have a lot to offer their communities.
“The drive of most veterans, the work ethic is extreme,” Hume said.
