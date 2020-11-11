CEO of Roanoke firm named veteran of the year by Virginia small business group

The project initially was pitched to the Air Force, but the Army and Navy eventually came on board, too. Hume said he traveled to about 10 bases for the project, which was eventually taken over and completed by the military.

The same technology was later used on a project for an online database of people interred at Arlington National Cemetery, Hume said. A user could search, for example, for every person who served in the Air Force in Vietnam and was awarded a bronze star. Or, more simply, the database could be used to find a specific grave and provide walking directions. Interactive Design Group produced the pilot program and it was further developed by the Army.

The architecture firm remains focused on technology, Hume said, using it to offer immersive experiences for clients.

“If we’re designing a building for you, we design that building in three dimensions and we can actually walk you into the building with a VR [virtual reality] headset so you can walk through the space just like you see in the movies,” he said.

Hume said he was honored to receive the award from the SBDC and thinks it’s important to highlight veteran-owned businesses. While it can be difficult to re-enter the civilian sector after spending years in uniform, he said, veterans have a lot to offer their communities.

“The drive of most veterans, the work ethic is extreme,” Hume said.

