Chamber hires Baffuto as president & CEO

Said King: “Our committee of 8 wanted to make certain we made the best choice of leaders for our chamber. Steve has the right balance of leadership and understanding of strategy to continue the positive trajectory for our Chamber. Steve shared some impressive ideas during interviews to build membership and enhance programming.”

We are looking forward to Steve taking the leadership and senior administrative role for our chamber on December 1”, added Mark Woolwine, 2022 board chair.

Baffuto said: “I am pleased to have been chosen to lead this organization. I have been impressed with our local chamber and its progress since 2009. I am looking forward to working with the board, staff, and members to increase value across the board to the business community.”

Baffuto will succeed Sharon Scott, who will help the new director with the transition, according to the release.

The MCCC supports approximately 600 local businesses through marketing, educational, and network-building opportunities. For more information, visit the chamber website at www.montgomerycc.org, Facebook page, or call The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce at 540-382-3020.