Chamber hires Baffuto as president & CEO

Steve Baffuto will be the fourth leader of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, which serves Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Montgomery County and companies in both valleys.
Baffuto’s first day will be Dec. 1, according to a chamber news release.
A national search was conducted from late July through October, and Baffuto stood out to the selection committee, which was comprised of past and current board members and chamber staff, according to chamber board Chairman Henry Bass.
Baffuto comes to the chamber from Virginia ABC, where he served as special agent in charge for Roanoke and Lynchburg Region.
According the chamber release, he administered and managed resources to meet the agency’s mission, goals, and objectives. He led teams of multigenerational officers and worked to build strong relationships with other law enforcement agencies. In his position, he provided specialized services and training to new field agents. He was responsible for positive relationships with restaurants and businesses from Pulaski to Lynchburg.
He holds a bachelor of science degree and master of science degree from universities in Virginia, according to the release.
The search committee chaired by Bill King, a chamber board member, comprised past and present board members.
Said King: “Our committee of 8 wanted to make certain we made the best choice of leaders for our chamber. Steve has the right balance of leadership and understanding of strategy to continue the positive trajectory for our Chamber. Steve shared some impressive ideas during interviews to build membership and enhance programming.”
We are looking forward to Steve taking the leadership and senior administrative role for our chamber on December 1”, added Mark Woolwine, 2022 board chair.
Baffuto said: “I am pleased to have been chosen to lead this organization. I have been impressed with our local chamber and its progress since 2009. I am looking forward to working with the board, staff, and members to increase value across the board to the business community.”
Baffuto will succeed Sharon Scott, who will help the new director with the transition, according to the release.
The MCCC supports approximately 600 local businesses through marketing, educational, and network-building opportunities.