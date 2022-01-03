Charlottesville brewery inks statewide distribution agreement

Charlottesville-based brewery Three Notch’d Brewing is going statewide.

The brewer, with headquarters and manufacturing plant just outside of downtown Charlottesville, has signed an agreement with Premium Distributors of Virginia to distribute its products across the state.

Premium Distributors is part of Reyes Beer Division of Reyes Holdings, a U.S.-based international company that delivers more than 1.2 billion cases of beverage and food products from over 200 locations across the world.

Reyes Holdings also owns companies that deliver products for McDonald’s Restaurants and Coca-Cola across the country.

“We’re proud to add Three Notch’d Brewing’s craft brands and non-alcoholic products to our portfolio as we continue our businesses’ shared history of growth and success in this market,” said Stephen Reyes, president of Reyes Beer Division East, in a prepared statement.

The distribution agreement includes more than 100,000 cases of Three Notch’d products, including Minute Man IPA, 40 Mile IPA, the Nephology Juicy IPA series and offerings like Hydraulion Red and Local Lager.

“As our business has grown, we knew we needed a partner to help enhance our brand and distribution capabilities,” said George Kastendike, CEO and founder of Three Notch’d Brewing. “Our partnership with Premium Distributors of Virginia will help take us to the next level and we’re excited about what’s to come.”

Three Notch'd has a tasting room and restaurant on Campbell Avenue in downtown Roanoke's City Market.