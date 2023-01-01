Chick-fil-A eyes new spot near Christiansburg mall

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Chick-fil-A restaurant in town is eyeing a new location near the Uptown Christiansburg mall.

Plans filed with the town show a new Chick-fil-A location sandwiched between the private New River Road and North Franklin Street in the town’s growing northwest section.

New River Road encircles the mall property, including the smaller area occupied by the Regal New River Valley movie theater.

Christiansburg town officials, however, clarified that the move is not yet official.

“It should be noted that these are NOT approved plans because the project is still in the planning phase,” town public relations specialist Katie Rabago wrote in an email. “We also do not have permits yet.”

Chick-fil-A’s Christiansburg restaurant is currently located at 2200 N. Franklin St., or on one of the spots that make up the Spradlin Farm shopping center.

That shopping center is home to other eateries such as Which Wich Superior Sandwiches and Five Guys. The property is also home to a number of other retail chains such as big box stores Target and Home Depot and a Barnes & Noble bookstore.

The new location Chick-fil-A is eyeing forms part of a row of chain restaurants that includes Panda Express, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews and Panera Bread.

Christiansburg’s northwest section — an area anchored by the intersection of North Franklin and Peppers Ferry Road — has experienced rapid growth over the years.

The northwest section has long been a shopping and dining destination, a role that town officials anticipate will expand even more in the future due to other ongoing projects in that area.

The northwest section is home to the Christiansburg Marketplace, a shopping center that battled blight and vacancies for years before eventually undergoing a revamp that has given the property a significant facelift. The property’s anchor, organic and natural foods grocer Earth Fare, opened to much fanfare nearly a year ago.

The town is also awaiting the completion of a multipurpose park just off Peppers Ferry that officials say will help draw more visitors to Christiansburg and complement the surrounding retail and dining establishments.