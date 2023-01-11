Christiansburg Marketplace to add second anchor with Academy Sports + Outdoors

CHRISTIANSBURG — Sporting goods retailer Academy Sports + Outdoors has signed a lease to open a 55,000-square-foot store in the Christiansburg Marketplace, a move that comes about a year after the opening of the revamped shopping center’s first anchor tenant.

The planned arrival of Academy Sports was announced by the Marketplace Wednesday morning. The announcement notes there is now 15,000 square feet of space left available for smaller shops in the shopping center’s 180,000-square-foot retail portfolio.

Natural foods grocer Earth Fare, the Marketplace’s first anchor tenant, opened in January 2022.

The news of Academy Sports and the opening of Earth Fare punctuate the state of the Marketplace, which has undergone a massive revamp after spending years battling blight and vacancies.

The announcement Wednesday states that Academy Sports and Earth Fare signal that the team redeveloping the shopping center has found “the right formula in today’s market for retailer success.”

“From the beginning, we envisioned a district that pulled the community together with retail for the digital age,” said Walt Rector, the founding principal of Flagstaff, Arizona-based Bromont Investments and leader of the redevelopment team.

Academy Sports, based in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas, is described by the Marketplace as one of the nation’s largest sports and outdoor stores. The retailer has 268 stores spread out across the South, Southeast and Midwest that offer a broad assortment of fishing, hunting and camping equipment and gear, as well as sports and leisure products, footwear and apparel, according to the Marketplace announcement.

Construction of the Academy Sports Christiansburg store is slated to be complete by the latter portion of the summer this year, according to the announcement.

Also listed in the announcement are a number of the shopping center’s current and upcoming tenants. The chains include Harbor Freight, Chipotle, Starbucks, Noodles & Company, Spoons Frozen Yogurt, Mission BBQ, Chicken Salad Chick and Jersey Mike’s. The local businesses include Uptown Cheapskate, Elegant Nails, Rain Bowl and Balance Wellspace.

Plans for the property also include a 209-room Marriott hotel and a 186-unit English Meadows apartment development. The hotel is slated to open in 2024, while construction on the apartments is set to begin this coming fall.

The English Meadows amenities are slated to include a rooftop restaurant, spa, a movie theater, sports bar, exercise rooms, a covered pool and another large area for catered events.

“One of the highlights of this project has been working with local officials like [Christiansburg] Mayor Mike Barber and Town Manager Randy Wingfield to achieve vision for this district,” Rector said. “They’ve mentioned their appreciation that we are actually doing what we said we were going to do. This is a win for everyone.”

The Marketplace, located off the corner of North Franklin Street and Peppers Ferry Road, forms part of Christiansburg’s fast-growing northwest section. Other ongoing developments in that area include a multi-purpose park off Peppers Ferry that town officials say will complement much of the surrounding shops and restaurants. The much used Huckleberry Trail, one of Montgomery County’s prized outdoor amenities, also passes through that section of town.

The town of Christiansburg has invested some money to facilitate the Marketplace’s development. It contributed more than $1 million to redo the shopping center’s intersection with North Franklin, bringing a new traffic light and pattern.