Christmas lights bring a spot of brightness to 'these dark times'

She said the display is a gift to the community. Anyone can drive through it and enjoy the lights. On Dec. 5, Miller said, boxes of goodies will be given to the first 100 children and Santa will be on site.

“The lights are just, well, they sort of put that little shine inside of your heart that we all so desperately need in these dark times,” she said.

When Hunter Gresham moved into a new home in Blacksburg a few years ago, the single mother was intimidated by the idea of decorating it herself, especially climbing on the roof since she’s afraid of heights.

Gresham got a flier for Christmas Decor in her mailbox and hired the company to decorate the home. She’s been using them ever since, and the job has gotten bigger every year. Now, Gresham said proudly, her home is a two-day install.

The crew decorates not just the exterior of Gresham’s home, where they prefer colored lights, but also the interior. When the lights started to fail on her artificial tree, Gresham had the Christmas Decor team bring her a new one. They put up the tree and lights, and she just has to add tinsel and ornaments. Using the service keeps the holiday happier and calmer for Gresham.