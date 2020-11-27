Christmas lights bring a spot of brightness to 'these dark times'

Christmas was more than a month away, yet there was a flurry of activity on the roof of a Roanoke County home near Hunting Hills Country Club.
Santa hadn’t come early, but you could call the crew from Christmas Decor his helpers. The professional holiday and event decorators were busy bringing Christmas cheer to the region even before Thanksgiving.
“I know that in years past, we always felt very awkward installing early because it always felt like eyes were looking at you and people were kind of irritated that you were putting Christmas lights up before Thanksgiving, and that’s not been the issue this year,” said manager Robert Millikan.
Millikan said the business has seen consistent growth since Adam Anderson purchased a Christmas Decor franchise for the Roanoke area in 2016, hoping to provide work for employees of Weed Control Inc. during the slow winter months. But interest seems to be at an all-time high this season. Over a recent November weekend, he said, 30 leads came in through the company Facebook page.
Normally, Christmas Decor, which serves the Roanoke and New River valleys along with the Lynchburg area, runs three crews. But Millikan expects they’ll have to add a fourth mid-season.
“We don’t want to turn people away by any means,” he said.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to keep more people home for the holidays, Millikan said he thinks families, especially those with children, are trying to make it memorable by investing in decorations. And without holiday travel, he said, maybe there’s “a little more in the budget” for decorations.
If you have to stay home for the holidays, your home might as well sparkle.
Millikan said he enjoys the work partly because it satisfies his need for order and tidiness, but mostly because he can help bring homeowners’ visions to fruition.
“You fulfill what they’re looking for. It makes you feel good,” he said. “I can’t say we’ve ever had a job where the customer came out and said, ‘I just really don’t like it.’ It doesn’t happen like that.”
Residential projects can range widely in price. While some might cost $500, Millikan said he can think of at least one customer who spends $7,000 to have her home decorated inside and out. The service isn’t cheap, Millikan acknowledged, but it’s high quality, with everything cut to fit that particular home or business.
“You would think, ‘Well, this is only for the people that are well off,’” he said. “Well, we have people that have one-story homes that are very simplistic. They’re no millionaires, but they spend money on Christmas because it’s an emotional attachment, it’s an emotional purchase.”
Most customers are looking for some lighting on the roof and shrubs along with a lighted wreath or garland for the entry. But Millikan said his crews can also outline the driveway with stake lighting and install figurines or Nativity scenes. Plus, he said, they have indoor and outdoor Christmas trees in every size you could think of.
Two of Christmas Decor’s biggest, most elaborate jobs this year are at a Chick-fil-A in Bonsack and the Blue Ridge PBS Santa’s Winter Wonderland drive-thru experience. Millikan said the company is doing three drive-thru light displays this year, which it has not done previously.
One is at the Hermitage Roanoke retirement community. Normally the Hermitage Roanoke Community Guild decorates a dozen Christmas trees at the facility, said Louise Miller, the volunteer group’s president. But this year, because of the pandemic, they weren’t able to go inside. An open house was also canceled.
So Christmas Decor was hired to decorate the exterior of the 10-acre property near Roanoke Country Club. It can be enjoyed not just by residents, who can see the display on TVs in the building if they can’t venture outside, Miller said, but also by members of the community.
“It is not inexpensive, I’ll say that, but it’s worth every penny when you look at the results,” Miller said of the professional decorators’ work.
She said the display is a gift to the community. Anyone can drive through it and enjoy the lights. On Dec. 5, Miller said, boxes of goodies will be given to the first 100 children and Santa will be on site.
“The lights are just, well, they sort of put that little shine inside of your heart that we all so desperately need in these dark times,” she said.
When Hunter Gresham moved into a new home in Blacksburg a few years ago, the single mother was intimidated by the idea of decorating it herself, especially climbing on the roof since she’s afraid of heights.
Gresham got a flier for Christmas Decor in her mailbox and hired the company to decorate the home. She’s been using them ever since, and the job has gotten bigger every year. Now, Gresham said proudly, her home is a two-day install.
The crew decorates not just the exterior of Gresham’s home, where they prefer colored lights, but also the interior. When the lights started to fail on her artificial tree, Gresham had the Christmas Decor team bring her a new one. They put up the tree and lights, and she just has to add tinsel and ornaments. Using the service keeps the holiday happier and calmer for Gresham.
“We get to do the part we really like, not the fluffing of fake evergreen leaves and untangling and stringing of lights,” Gresham said.
Her house is already lit up for the holiday season. Gresham said she doesn’t believe you have to wait to decorate until Thanksgiving has passed, especially this year.
“In 2020 there are no rules in my world,” she said.
It’s an investment, and Gresham wants to enjoy the decorations as long as possible. Plus, her three daughters needed some holiday cheer. They’ve been doing remote school and saw vacations and other events canceled this year.
“We love Christmas,” Gresham said. “So we all decided that we’d have it put up before Thanksgiving and just blow it out this year and celebrate and do all that we could.”
She and her daughters go outside almost every night to bask in the glow of their lights.
Karen Bolt and her husband always decorated their Floyd County home for the holidays. But as the couple, both in their 60s, got older, they felt it might be best to turn the job over to professionals.
The Christmas Decor crew came out to the Bolt home the first week of November this year, making it the earliest the family has ever put up their lights. Bolt said that was partly because she knew the company gets slammed after Thanksgiving, but also because she just felt ready for lights.
“I think it’s lifted our spirits some,” Bolt said.
Her home has it all — lights on the roof, windows and front porch, bushes and trees. There’s a large nutcracker on the porch and a 20-foot tree dressed up with lights and balls in the front yard. A Christmas Decor employee told Bolt her house was once used for training since she gets all the fixings.
“I love lights, I always have,” Bolt said. “The more the better.”
Bolt said it took three to four days for the crew to decorate her house this year. It takes a while to get it right, she said, and they always do.
“It brings joy to my heart every time I come around the curb up here and see my lights,” Bolt said.
