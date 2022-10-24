Citizens' general manager announces retirement

FLOYD — Citizens’ General Manager Greg Sapp has announced his plan to retire after 29 years with the rural communications provider.

Sapp told attendees at Citizens’ annual members meeting on Oct. 15 that he’ll leave at the end of November.

He also announced that Donna Hylton Smith has been chosen by Citizens’ board of directors to succeed him as general manager.

Smith, a 21-year employee of Citizens, is a Virginia Tech graduate and Floyd County resident whose family has generational roots in the company.

Smith’s grandfather, Maynard Hylton, was plant manager at the time of his retirement in 1979. Her father, Donald Hylton, was a contractor for the company prior to his retirement.

Sapp also reported to the 160 people who attended the event at the company’s Webbs Mill Road headquarters that 27% of Citizens’ fiber optic project construction remains.

The project has a projected 2023 completion. Thereafter, Sapp said, Floyd County will be 100% covered with fiber optic internet technology.

Also, recent Virginia Telecommunication Initiative funding has assisted Citizens with strengthening internet connections in Copper Hill, he added.

Founded in 1914 as Citizens Telephone Cooperative, the company is a member-owned organization providing telephone, internet and television to Floyd County and surrounding communities.