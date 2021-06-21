Clark is new executive director of New River Valley Disability Resource Center

The New River Valley Disability Resource Center (NRV DRC) will have a new executive director effective July 1.

Barbara Clark, who is currently serving as the NRV DRC independent living coordinator, will be stepping into the role of Frank Hayes, who retires on June 30.

This change follows another recent announcement with the NRV DRC relocating to Radford in May.

“After a nation-wide search for the next executive director, Barbara Clark was chosen for her extensive knowledge about, and passion for, the consumer-driven, life-improvement-focused work at which the NRV DRC excels,” said Crystal Hypes, current chair of the NRV DRC board of directors, in a news release. “With the launch of our new strategic plan and Ms. Clark at the reins, the NRV DRC is sure to make an even greater impact in the community than is currently felt.”