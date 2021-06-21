Clark is new executive director of New River Valley Disability Resource Center

The New River Valley Disability Resource Center (NRV DRC) will have a new executive director effective July 1.
Barbara Clark, who is currently serving as the NRV DRC independent living coordinator, will be stepping into the role of Frank Hayes, who retires on June 30.
This change follows another recent announcement with the NRV DRC relocating to Radford in May.
“After a nation-wide search for the next executive director, Barbara Clark was chosen for her extensive knowledge about, and passion for, the consumer-driven, life-improvement-focused work at which the NRV DRC excels,” said Crystal Hypes, current chair of the NRV DRC board of directors, in a news release. “With the launch of our new strategic plan and Ms. Clark at the reins, the NRV DRC is sure to make an even greater impact in the community than is currently felt.”
Clark has been with the NRV DRC since 2016 when she worked as the organization’s Community Advocate. A year later, in December 2017, she was named independent living coordinator. She has nearly 25 years of experience in roles supporting people with disabilities and other vulnerable populations. Past positions prior to those at the NRV DRC include two years as the Great Expectations Coach for the Office of Transitional Programs at the New River Community College and four years as the assistant coordinator for the Disability Resource Center at Radford University, according to the release.
The NRV DRC has been operating as this area’s Center for Independent Living (CIL) since 2015. The five-person office has sustained delivery of services throughout the pandemic and will continue with best practices as needed due to the known vulnerabilities of their consumer base, according to guidelines from the National Council on Independent Living.
— The Roanoke Times