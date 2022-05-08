Closing time for Vina Cafe

The couple behind Vina Cafe has announced their retirement after an eight-year run serving authentic Vietnamese dishes with a particular following for their homemade pho.

Morris Pham and Peggy Dinh – who put down roots in Roanoke after arriving in the city via the refugee resettlement program in the 1980s – started the small eatery at the behest of friends and family who adored Pham’s cooking, said their daughter, Linda Pham

“The people around us said dad was such a good cook, his food was so delicious, that he needed to open a restaurant and share the goodness with people,” she recalled. “It really started as just a fun side idea. We’d see if people liked it.”

“It turned out to be a very good business venture that we all enjoyed. We’re really glad Roanoke opened its arms to Vietnamese food, and enjoyed coming by and becoming part of our friends and family.”

The cafe, located in a leased space on Hershberger Road just off I-581, was a first for the couple and together the two were its primary staff.

Linda Pham said her parents are now in their 60s and ready to slow down. The decision to close Vina Cafe was difficult but the time felt right.

In messages posted online and outside the restaurant, the family wrote that it would miss all its customers.

“It was a labor of love,” said Pham, adding her father, who handled all the cooking, would spend eight to 10 hours toiling to make his pho, a Vietnamese noodle soup dish, fresh from scratch.

His approach to cooking at the restaurant was the same as his approach to cooking at home for his children, Pham said. He loved seeing people enjoy his food.

“You could just see his smile,” she said. “He was very proud that people enjoyed its authenticity.”

The outpouring of well wishes after the announcement was made was touching, added Pham, who helped in the restaurant growing up and still runs its social media.

“I have to say that we have some of the most loyal and supportive customers,” she said.

Vina Cafe first opened in 2014. It closed in mid-April.

