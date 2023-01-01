Collectors spin vinyl record stores' profit

RICHMOND — Music lovers are traveling from Washington and all parts of Virginia to check out Richmond’s expansive record scene.

“It’s a huge vinyl town,” said Bobby Egger, owner of Vinyl Conflict Records on East Grace Street. “It’s kind of a hub for the whole state.”

Vinyl Conflict specializes in punk and metal records, but also has a growing hip-hop section. The store often works with smaller artists who self-release their albums or operate from smaller music labels.

“I think people are really enjoying collecting records right now again because they’re able to directly support artists,” Egger said. “Now you’re seeing a lot of big-box stores like Walmart, Target and Barnes & Noble carrying vinyl again.”

Vinyl album sales increased 22% during the first half of 2022, according to the Recording Industry Association of America’s midyear revenue statistics report. Vinyl’s share of the physical product market rose from 68% to 73% during that period.

Bob Schick, who buys new records for Plan 9 Music on West Cary Street, remembers the 1990s and 2000s when records were not being produced as much as cassettes and CDs. He is enjoying vinyl’s recent resurgence.

“It’s a different dynamic now, but it’s all great,” Schick said. “They’re putting out old records on vinyl again, so people who never got a chance to buy them can buy them now.”

Plan 9 has a wide range of customers, from college students to longtime older clients.

“Anytime we’re busy, you’ll see older people, younger people, all shopping at the same time, and hopefully finding what they want,” Schick said.

Ben Walls, 21, a Virginia Tech student from Richmond, visited Plan 9 to buy a copy of Ray Charles’ “Ain’t It So” as a Christmas gift for his brother Matthew, who is an R&B and jazz fan.

Walls was introduced to vinyl through a middle school friend, and has gravitated toward pop punk bands like New Found Glory, Blink-182 and Alkaline Trio. He said he likes the atmosphere that Plan 9 provides.

“I’ve always enjoyed being able to explore on my own and not really be pestered by anyone to buy anything,” Walls said. “I like coming back here because I feel welcomed, and people who work here appreciate people who stop by.”

Jay Leavitt, owner of Deep Groove Records on North Robinson Street, says his store continually seeks new records to buy for the store. He said it even did well during the COVID-19 pandemic because people turned to records when they couldn’t go out to movies, concerts or bars.

“I think part of it is a fad, but for some of them, their friends have records and they enjoy it,” Leavitt said. “They’re getting proud of their collections they’re putting together.”

Declan Wasnock, 17, of Richmond became interested in records after seeing them in movies and in his grandpa’s collection.

“I like the idea of collecting a lot of records and different presses,” Wasnock said while browsing through Deep Groove’s vinyl collection. “It’s really fascinating.”

The first record Wasnock bought was “Igor” by Tyler, the Creator. Wasnock had already listened to the album in different forms, but he said hearing it on vinyl gave him more of a personal experience.

“I just love the sound,” Wasnock said. “It’s almost like Tyler’s right there.”