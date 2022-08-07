Retail space across the region is almost 98% leased up with investors appearing to feel mostly bullish on the greater market’s long-term prospects, according to a quarterly analysis from real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer.

“The greater Roanoke market continues to see a healthy mix of national and local users in the tenant landscape,” it concluded in a recently issued report on the market’s second-quarter activity.

“Tenants are largely exercising renewal options or looking to expand in the market, quite a change from two short years ago.”

Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer is a major commercial real estate firm with offices around the state including Roanoke. Its analysis of the larger Roanoke region encompassed both the New River Valley and Lynchburg area.

In its report, it said it saw retail leases and land sales continue to accelerate in the second quarter, with new destinations emerging in communities and a number of sales closing on buildings that had been sitting on the market longer than expected.

Notable deals included the sale of the old Ruby Tuesday site on Electric Road, which sold for nearly $1.8 million and is now set to become an Ultimate Shine Car Wash. In another project, an investor bought a former bank office in South Roanoke for nearly $1.6 million.

New mixed-use projects with sizable retail pieces are charging ahead, Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer added. Outparcel properties are also “commanding a frenzy of activity and a competitive environment for retailers, restaurants, and medtail product in the marketplace.”

“National retailers continue to seek out Southwest Virginia due to its favorable business climate and improving metrics,” read the report, noting in part that the region’s median household income grew over the past year and it has a health care industry bolstering its economy.

“Despite lingering recession concerns, landlords and tenants alike are taking a long-term approach on leasing activity while focusing on controllable expenses in the present.”

Office properties, meanwhile, are seeing limited activity in new tenant leases as workplaces adapt to a post-pandemic landscape.

“Although employees are returning to the office, companies are adjusting to the post-pandemic office environment and decreasing their square footage needs,” read the report. “As a result, vacancy has increased and will likely continue to increase over the next 12 months.”

That said, there has been a healthy volume of sales of office properties, it added, less than at this same point last year but, overall, notching the second-highest start seen by the region in the past five years.

Century Business Center, a 52,306-square-foot office complex on Plantation Road that was 92% leased at the time, sold in June for $6.8 million to a regional investor expanding their portfolio.

Overall, the greater market was seeing strong pricing in office property deals during the first half of the year but that is expected to cool in the coming months amid interest rate hikes and leasing vacancies.

Industrial real estate remains a hot commodity amid strong demand from e-commerce operations, medical industries, packaging and consumer goods producers, among other uses. Nationwide, it’s estimated that e-commerce needs alone will necessitate 1 billion square feet of industrial space over the next five years.

“The industrial sector remains the most desired asset type in demand by investors,” read the Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer report.

The vacancy rate in that sector was at just 3% in the second quarter of this year. Owners of existing properties might find it advantageous to start looking into updates and renovations to meet current industry needs.

The average age of all warehouse properties is 34 years, noted the report, and more than 30% of U.S. warehouse structures are over 50 years old.

The data analyzed by Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer was culled from a variety of sources. The second-quarter overview was released in late July.