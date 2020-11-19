Community: 'Blacksburg Bucks' program aims to boost holiday shopping

A new gift certificate program called "Blacksburg Bucks" will kick off the holiday season and offer a much-needed boost to local businesses.

A collaboration between the town of Blacksburg, the Blacksburg Partnership and Downtown Blacksburg Inc., Blacksburg Bucks is a double-value gift certificate program designed to encourage and provide incentive to support Blacksburg businesses during these challenging times.

Using CARES Act funding, the town of Blacksburg will double the value of all Blacksburg Bucks purchased. If a customer purchases $100 in Blacksburg Bucks, they will receive an additional $100 in certificates, for a total of $200 to spend locally. Blacksburg Bucks will be sold in $20 denominations.

“These are difficult times for our businesses,” said Deputy Town Manager Chris Lawrence. We hope to bolster our local economy through the Bucks program while at the same time providing our businesses with information and resources to help them operate safely throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Gift certificates can be purchased beginning Friday, Nov. 20, at any of the six Blacksburg National Bank locations. Payment is by cash or check only. Hours at most branches are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (no Saturday sales).

Bank locations include: