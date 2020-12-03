Community: Food City donates to RFDB

Radford’s new Food City recently joined a community of generous Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread supporters with the store’s first contribution of $2,000 in gift cards from their Race Against Hunger Campaign. Store Manager Brooks Dawson presented the donation to RFDB Program Manager Dora Butler.

The gift cards will be used to offset increased costs for purchase of fresh food items during a continuing reduction in food donations due to COVID-19 shut-downs. This will also include purchase of nonperishable canned and packaged items to fill RFDB’s Shelf-Ready Emergency Food Boxes, which are distributed to people in need for use on days that the kitchen is closed due to emergencies or hazardous weather.