Community: Montgomery Chamber's 'Best Places to Work' get virtual celebration

On Aug. 26, the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce held a virtual version of its third annual recognition program for “Best Places to Work in Montgomery County.”
The chamber and the NRV Society of Human Resource Managers have partnered to develop this initiative and to raise awareness of our business community.
Despite the continuing challenges of COVID-19, 78 businesses participated in the 2020 program. In a twist this year, we are also recognizing the top-scoring organizations in 14 categories.
The Top 25 businesses in 2020 (in no particular order) were:
- Bull & Bones Restaurants
- Lowes
- Woodforest National Bank
- The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center
- Warm Hearth Village
- The Beauty Lab
- TechLab
- Wine & Design
- New River Computing
- Hyatt Place
- National Bank of Blacksburg
- Sands Anderson Law Firm
- Core Physical Therapy
- Kindercare
- Community Housing Partners
- Relax – Blacksburg
- English Meadows Senior Living – Blacksburg Campus
- Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department
- DePaul Community Resources
- SERVPro – Montgomery & Pulaski
- Crosspoint Conference Center
- Peraton (formerly Solers Inc.)
- New River Office Supply
- Residence Inn – Blacksburg
- Ameriprise Financial – Smith & Associates
Our 14 winners who scored the highest in their categories were:
- Financial Planning – The Best Place to Work: Ameriprise Financial Planning – Smith and Associates
- Financial Institutions – The Best Place to Work: National Bank of Blacksburg
- Lodging – The Best Place to Work: Hyatt Place Blacksburg/University
- Tech Company – The Best Place to Work: Peraton (formerly Solers Inc.)
- Conference Center/Meeting Room Venues: Crosspointe Conference Center
- Professional Services – Cleaning and Restoration: SERVPro of Montgomery & Pulaski
- Government: The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department
- Legal Field/Law Firms: Sands Anderson PC
- Early Childhood Education: Kindercare
- Healthcare: Core Physical Therapy
- Restaurants: Bull & Bones
- Nonprofits: DePaul Community Resources
- Retail: New River Office Supply
- Senior Living Communities: English Meadows – Blacksburg Campus
Keynote speakers for the virtual event were Dirk Buengel, assistant professor of practice in the management department in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech; and Patricia Wooten Johnsen, human resource manager of the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Center. Both shared insights on the role of culture in a successful organization and how to improve and change organizational culture.
Alan Fabian, past-chair, said, “Changing organizational culture is vital to success. Look at those businesses and organizations that survived a six- to eight-week shut-down. These businesses had a strong culture; their employees wanted to work and support their respective missions. People want to work in companies that make a difference, and leaders should regularly share the differences that are being made. The Best Places survey the chamber has created measures the alignment of beliefs and values.”
“A pandemic will not stop our celebration of the business community’s successes,” said Chamber Board Chair Aaron Harris-Kirby, president and CEO of Pointe West Management. “This program is designed to recognize those companies that are keeping abreast of workplace trends and supporting employees to create positive work environments. … We desire to continue to raise awareness of the positive workplaces in our community.”
For more information about the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, go to www.montgomerycc.org, our Facebook page, or call 382-3020.
Submitted by Leo Priddy
Submitted by Leo Priddy
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.