Community: Montgomery County Chamber announces 2020 awards

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual meeting and awards recognition program on Dec. 3. The chamber had to innovate and create a platform for their annual gathering due to the Nov. 18 Executive Order related to COVID-19 safety.

“We felt in the best interest of public health and safety, the best way for us to deliver the program in 2020 was via a virtual format,” Chamber Executive Director Sharon Scott said.

As long as it wasn’t Zoom.

“Don’t get me wrong, Zoom has been an important part of our lives in 2020, but everyone has Zoom fatigue,” said Aaron Harris-Kirby, president and CEO of Pointe West Management and 2020 Chamber Board Chair. “We wanted to make the meeting as informative, engaging and fun as possible during a pandemic. We knew we could not physically distance 400 people in any venue in Montgomery County. We prepared an RFP in late August for a virtual production. This annual meeting resembles the traditional format with some added fun.”

During the meeting, Harris-Kirby shared the year’s progress toward the chamber’s very aggressive program of work. The chamber also announced its 2020 Business Award categories and recipients.

This year’s honorees are: