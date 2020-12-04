Community: Montgomery County Chamber announces 2020 awards

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual meeting and awards recognition program on Dec. 3. The chamber had to innovate and create a platform for their annual gathering due to the Nov. 18 Executive Order related to COVID-19 safety.
“We felt in the best interest of public health and safety, the best way for us to deliver the program in 2020 was via a virtual format,” Chamber Executive Director Sharon Scott said.
As long as it wasn’t Zoom.
“Don’t get me wrong, Zoom has been an important part of our lives in 2020, but everyone has Zoom fatigue,” said Aaron Harris-Kirby, president and CEO of Pointe West Management and 2020 Chamber Board Chair. “We wanted to make the meeting as informative, engaging and fun as possible during a pandemic. We knew we could not physically distance 400 people in any venue in Montgomery County. We prepared an RFP in late August for a virtual production. This annual meeting resembles the traditional format with some added fun.”
During the meeting, Harris-Kirby shared the year’s progress toward the chamber’s very aggressive program of work. The chamber also announced its 2020 Business Award categories and recipients.
This year’s honorees are:
- Business of the Year: LewisGale Hospital Montgomery
- Small Business of the Year: Joba Studio
- Distinguished Business Person of the Year: Ed Tuchler, Shelter Alternatives
- Distinguished Government Leader: Mark Miear, Ed.D., Montgomery County Public School System
- Distinguished Board Member: Terry Vangelos, Coldwell Banker Townside, REALTORS
- Regional Impact Award: The Public Safety Task Force of the NRV
- Outstanding Community Service – Individual: Jennifer Majdanik, BAE, OSI Systems
- Outstanding Community Service- Organization: The Montgomery County Health Department
- Outstanding New Member: Gigi’s Cupcakes and Pest Management Services Inc.
- 2020 Pivot Awards: Cody Thompson with Zeppoli’s; WING; New River Engraving Inc.
- Chamber Volunteer of the Year: Christine Chittenden, Coldwell Banker Townside, REALTORS
- Ambassador of the Year: Tia Brown, Budget Blinds
- Green or Sustainability Award: Blacksburg Transit
- Nonprofit of the Year (small): Vittles for Vets
- Nonprofit of the Year (large): New River Community Action
- Distinguished Nonprofit Leader: Sara Bohn, United Way NRV
- Technology Company of the Year: Baseline Solar Solutions
- Leadership NRV Sparkplug: Meghan Kuczmarski, Edward Jones
The nomination process was open to members and nonmembers from April through October. The nominees were then vetted by a committee comprised of previous award winners. The 2020 awards committee was chaired by board member Terry Vangelos.
The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce serves Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Montgomery County, supporting approximately 650 local businesses through advocacy, education, marketing and networking opportunities. For more information, visit the chamber website at www.montgomerycc.org or call 382-3020.
Submitted by Leo Priddy
Submitted by Leo Priddy
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.