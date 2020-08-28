Community: Montgomery County Chamber recognizes first cohort of '30 under 30'

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce has announced the honorees in its first “Thirty Under Thirty” recognition program for young talent and emerging leaders. The new program is designed to enhance the chamber's talent retention and recruitment initiative started in 2017.
Recommendations and nominations were opened in July to members and nonmembers in Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Montgomery County. Supervisors were asked to identify young talent and recommend these young leaders for this recognition.
Aaron Harris-Kirby, 2020 Chamber Board Chair, said: “Every business advocacy group has created initiatives to keep young talent in our community. The chamber’s Leadership New River Valley program introduces young talent with established talent as they explore bright spots and challenges within the community. Our data indicates this is not enough to keep young talent; many move from our community and return later. We want to reduce this trend.
"The chamber has examined data through its Best Places to Work for three years and determined we should be highlighting this young talent. We want to connect and engage this talent so they can prosper in our community. ... This program begins to recognize this talent.”
Those recognized in 2020 are:
- Jonathan Roberts, Baseline Solar
- Amanda Rogers, Movement Mortgage
- Jessie Richards, Virginia Tech Alumni Relations Division
- Daniel Haller, MemberOne Federal Credit Union
- Lindsay Shaw, Dominos Pizza
- Autumn Waish, United Way of the NRV
- Katey Roshetko, New River Media
- Megan Turner, Poppy Plum Media
- Arlena Gillespie, The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center
- Irene Kilmer, The Regional Tourism Office
- Kassidy Gilmore, Residence Inn of Blacksburg/University
- Ethan Bass, Tuxedo Pandas Robotics Team
- Riley Schmidt, Community Housing Partners
- Tara Talerico, the Hampton Inn - Christiansburg
- George Perkovich, Lefty’s Restaurant
- Meghan Kuczmarski, Edward Jones
- Nate Destree, Christiansburg Aquatic Center
- Casey Jenkins, Downtown Blacksburg Inc.
- Leo Priddy, The Chamber of Commerce
- Jenna Phillips, Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce
- Bella Steinle, Blacksburg Fit Body Boot Camp
- Tyler Garapola, Tuck Chiropractic (Christiansburg)
- D.J. McAnich, Tuck Chiropractic (Blacksburg)
- Conner Jackson, State Farm Insurance – Eric Johnson
- Morgan Corl, Core Physical Therapy
- Samantha Holtzscheiter, Town of Christiansburg
Alan Fabian, past chair of the chamber, said, “For our first year and in the middle of a pandemic, we are very pleased to have so many business leaders participating by nominating or recommending their emerging leaders for recognition. We believe the more connected these young professionals become, the more support they provide across the community; they understand the challenges we face and can help solve problems. They are smart and hard-working. They want to make a difference. These are the future leaders of our community; let’s give them the support they need and mentor them.”
For more information on the program or the chamber, go to www.montgomerycc.org, our Facebook page, or call 382-3020.
Submitted by Leo Priddy
Submitted by Leo Priddy
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.