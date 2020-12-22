Community: Pulaski County Chamber announces ‘Shop Small’ winner

Each year, the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce draws attention to local small businesses through Shop Small Pulaski, but this year they stepped up their efforts in response to the pandemic-related struggles of citizens and small businesses alike. Instead of a one-day event to coincide with the national Shop Small Saturday, there was a monthlong event that included more than 20 local businesses and a $1,000 grand prize!

Participating businesses received promotion through radio, newspaper and social media. Shoppers could earn entries for the grand prize as determined by each participating business, such as shopping online or purchasing specific items. Community supporters like 107 Country PSK also drew attention to Shop Small Pulaski by offering entry tickets for Toys for Tots donations. Curtis in the Morning told the chamber that this is the station’s second season collecting toys and that this year’s donations surpassed the previous year’s.

Shop Small Pulaski came to an exciting finale when the winner was drawn on the air with Curtis in the Morning, and live on the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Out of more than 6,000 entry tickets collected from local businesses, the winner was Shirley Goad of Dublin. When she received the call that she was the winner of the $1,000 grand prize, Shirley was skeptical to say the least. Once she realized it was truly a no-strings-attached prize that she won just for supporting local businesses, she told the chamber’s Shannon Ainsley, “I have never won anything, and surely nothing this big.” Shirley said her entry came from visits with friends to Tom’s Drive In.