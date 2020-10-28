Community: Pulaski County Chamber to host virtual annual meeting

On Nov. 19, the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce will continue to adapt in 2020 style by hosting their Annual Meeting virtually from 7 to 8 p.m. Although a first-time online experience, the celebration of Pulaski County business champions will be like no other. 2020 has been a year filled with obstacles, and the Pulaski County Chamber is excited to reward and reflect on the creativity, adaptability and work ethic of small businesses in this challenging year.

The chamber will recognize and honor specific business superstars in 2020 with various awards. Small businesses have faced uncharted waters, and local business heroes deserve to be celebrated. The chamber is excited to reflect and share victories with their members.

However, the chamber also understands that this year has been a challenging one for all. Thus, the chamber has created eight amazing Pulaski prize packages available for raffle. Raffle winners will be announced at the Annual Meeting.

Prize package values range from $200 to $1,800 and include diverse themes, such as a Draper Village getaway, a local golf and craft beer package, a Mountain 2 Island boat rental and more! In fact, one package consists of the perfect date night including a free seaplane ride over Claytor Lake, dinner for two at TJ’s Restaurant and a Southern Harts Boutique gift certificate.