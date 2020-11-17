Community: Pulaski County shopping promotion includes prize drawing

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce's 2020 Shop Small Pulaski campaign features a $1,000 grand prize sponsored by Pulaski County.
Shop Small Pulaski will run from Nov. 21 to Dec. 16. The $1,000 prize drawing will be held live Friday, Dec. 18, on on the chamber's Facebook page.
Businesses participating in Shop Small Pulaski include: Anderson Audiology, AutoShine Car Wash, Bosslady Boutique, Draper Mercantile, Fine Arts Center for the NRV, Martin’s Pharmacy, Mountain 2 Island, Next Level VR, Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech, Sal’s Jr. Pizzeria, Sign Systems, Spinning Jenny, Southern Harts Boutique, Tom’s Drive-In, TruHarvest Farms, Twins Pizza and WPSK’s Toys for Tots campaign.
Shop Small Pulaski celebrates customers for shopping locally by giving them tickets for Shop Small purchases. Participating businesses will choose how they want to honor their “shop smallers” -- for example, customers could receive drawing tickets by purchasing a certain special, or by spending a specific dollar amount. The tickets enter customers into the prize drawing.
In this unprecedented year, small businesses have adapted and overcome challenges. The Shop Small Pulaski campaign encourages and rewards those who choose to support our local business community. Be on the lookout for advertisements and announcements highlighting how to earn tickets at participating businesses.
Submitted by Shelby Vandergriff
