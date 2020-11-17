Community: Pulaski County shopping promotion includes prize drawing

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce's ​2020 Shop Small Pulaski campaign features a $1,000 grand prize sponsored by Pulaski County.

Shop Small Pulaski will run from Nov. 21 to Dec. 16. The $1,000 prize drawing will be held live Friday, Dec. 18, on on the chamber's Facebook page.

Businesses participating in ​Shop Small Pulaski include: Anderson Audiology, AutoShine Car Wash, Bosslady Boutique, Draper Mercantile, Fine Arts Center for the NRV, Martin’s Pharmacy, Mountain 2 Island, Next Level VR, Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech, Sal’s Jr. Pizzeria, Sign Systems, Spinning Jenny, Southern Harts Boutique, Tom’s Drive-In, TruHarvest Farms, Twins Pizza and WPSK’s Toys for Tots campaign.

Shop Small Pulaski ​celebrates customers for shopping locally by giving them tickets for Shop Small purchases. Participating businesses will choose how they want to honor their “shop smallers” -- for example, customers could receive drawing tickets by purchasing a certain special, or by spending a specific dollar amount. The tickets enter customers into the prize drawing.