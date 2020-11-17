Community: Radford Chamber urges one and all to get into the holiday spirit

The Radford Chamber of Commerce has announced a holiday decorating competition.

Radford city businesses and residents alike are encouraged to come up with their best business window or home displays, and register for prizes including restaurant and retail gift cards, digital and print advertising spots, gym memberships, gift baskets and more.

"In lieu of our annual gala, we had to come up with ways to fundraise and thought of a few festive opportunities like this one," said chamber Executive Director Ciara Harris. "The goal is to promote businesses and provide the community something that is COVID-friendly."

Entries must be received by Friday, Nov. 27. The fee is $25, and the first 40 to enter will receive a complimentary Radford Chamber ornament.

Enter online at www.radfordchamber.com/holidaydisplaycontest, or email radfordchamber@gmail.com to request an entry form. A full list of contest rules and a map of participants will be available on the chamber website, https://radfordchamber.com/.

Decorations must be in place by Wednesday, Dec. 9. Public voting (via link to be posted on the chamber website) will be open from Dec. 9 to 22.