Community: Vittles for Vets rolls out Valentine's fundraiser

The January e-newsletter of Vittles for Vets invites readers to "treat your sweetie for Valentine’s Day and support our efforts here at Vittles for Vets at the same time."

The Radford-based charitable organization is partnering with the Blue Ridge Fudge Lady for a fundraiser to support Vittles' mission of food assistance for area veterans in need. According to its website, Blue Ridge Fudge Lady, a recent recipient of the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce's Small Business of the Year Award, has a tradition of reaching out to veterans.

"A whopping 25% of sales ... will go to the Vittles for Vets’ Grocery Card Program which issues weekly gift cards to purchase healthy food for veterans in SW Virginia struggling with food insecurity," the Vittles newsletter states.

Local orders (within 30 minutes of Pulaski County) can be placed online at https://vittlesforvets.fudgelady.com/ or by contacting Lee Wolfe at mikeandleewolfe@yahoo.com, and will be delivered to customers by Feb. 14.

Orders that need to be shipped can be placed online through Feb. 5 at https://vittlesforvets.fudgelady.com/. (Please note that shipping charges will apply.)