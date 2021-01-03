Community: Warm Hearth dedicates kaleidoscope wall to former CEO

The Warm Hearth Inc. Board of Directors and the Warm Hearth Foundation spearheaded a campaign to raise funds to name the Kaleidoscope at the Kroontje Health Care Center after Ferne Moschella, former president and CEO, upon her retirement this fall. Prominently displayed at the entrance of the Kroontje Health Care Center, the kaleidoscope is now officially the Ferne L. Moschella Kaleidoscope.

Past and present Warm Hearth Inc. and Warm Hearth Foundation trustees, along with residents and employees, contributed $16,730.23 to the foundation’s Brian H. Smith Benevolence Endowment in honor of Moschella.

The Kaleidoscope at the Kroontje Health Care Center is a special opportunity for family, employees, village residents and the community to honor and memorialize friends and loved ones with engraved butterflies purchased for $100 to $2,500 each. These funds benefit the long-term needs of seniors at Warm Hearth Village through the endowment.

“All of us are pleased to honor Ferne in this way, to recognize her outstanding leadership at Warm Hearth for more than 20 years,” said WHV Board of Directors Chairman Ed Spencer.