Company adjusts plans for wind farm in Botetourt County

Five years ago, Rocky Forge obtained local and state permits that allowed for up to 25 turbines, no higher than 550 feet. But that version of the wind farm was never built, as a buyer for its renewable energy did not emerge.

By the time a deal was struck in 2019 for the state of Virginia to purchase the electricity to help meet its climate agenda, new technology made it possible to build fewer, but taller, turbines.

An amended special use permit approved by the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors last year gave Apex the authority to build what would have then been the tallest wind turbines in the country — making the spinning windmills about the height of a 50-story building.

But when it submitted a site plan to the county last December, Apex had trimmed its plans to 15 turbines, at 624 feet tall. Those numbers came down again in the latest plan made public by Apex.

“Turbine models are continually tweaked for optimization, so small changes can never be ruled out,” Montague said.

Opponents have said the giant turbines would be an eyesore, make too much noise, generate shadow flicker and pose a threat to a scenic, mountainous area and its wildlife.