Comprehensive cancer center for pets opens in Roanoke with dual mission to develop new treatments for humans

But until recently, cancer treatment options were limited, and the school had only two medical oncologists on staff.

One of them, Dr. Shawna Klahn, said if a dog had a cancerous tumor that required surgery, the case would have been referred to one of the soft-tissue surgeons, and if it needed radiation the family would need to travel either out of state or to Northern Virginia.

She had to take her own cat to North Carolina State College of Veterinary Medicine in Raleigh.

“I drove down three times, staying in hotels. It’s a big, big ask,” she said

The comprehensive approach cuts out both the travel and all the duplicate tests and forms previously required with each new consultation.

“Every day, all the faculty, whether they are radiation, surgery or medical, we meet and talk about every patient and come up with a treatment plan. And that is very different than the way we were doing it before and very different from what other oncology centers are able to do,” Klahn said. “So that’s huge for us.”

The team decides the combination and order of treatments.