Connecting with your food

Now, more than ever, going to a farm, getting away from crowds, and buying fresh, local produce is a great experience.

It’s a way to connect with your food and add a little bending stretching exercise.

And it can also save you some cash.

As summer winds down, U-pick possibilities in the New River Valley and beyond are holding strong. Apples join berries and peaches in the mix. In Blacksburg, Glade Road Growing’s photogenic sunflower garden is ready for bouquet builders.

Take water, sunscreen, and cash – most family farms don’t accept credit cards. Leave the dogs at home, and check if the picking situation is right for small children. Some farms, like 3 Birds Berry Farm in Blacksburg, have children’s play areas; others harbor potential dangers such as ponds and farm machinery.

And remember your manners. While farmers don’t mind a quick berry taste test, it is tres rude – and theft, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture – to go munching through the orchard. Enjoy the farm experience with multiple senses: the scent of hay, the music of birdsongs, a hilltop breeze, the mountain vistas.

Starting with fruits and flowers being picked now and moving to later ones, the area offers:

BLACKBERRIES3 Birds Berry Farm in Blacksburg says its plump blackberries are winding down in early August, so call 540-552-4195 to check on their abundance before coming out. The good news is these sweet and juicy berries are so ripe they fall off the plant with a slight tug. Parking is ample, several play areas entertain the tots, and the porta-potty is ADA accessible. The humongous blowup creatures dancing in the sky aren’t meant to scare you, but they do help keep the birds off the berries.

Windy Hill Orchards, Windy Hill Lane, Ararat, still has some mountaintop blackberries to pick, along with its peaches and early apples, says co-owner Debbe Noonkester. The low-spray orchard uses integrated pest management and organic fertilizer products. Picking is open by appointment, so call 276-692-8156 or -8157.

BLUEBERRIES3 Birds Berry Farm, Blacksburg, where four acres of blueberries are the main crop, you can pick the pesticide-free berries until the end of August. The U-pick operation is usually open five days a week, but hours can change, so call the recording at 540-552-4195 for updated picking times.

Windrush Farm, Newport, which specializes in “rabbit-eye,” late season berries just opened its season on July 30 and will probably host pickers through mid-September. Call 540-315-7277 for picking times for these pesticide-free beauties.

Hope Blueberry Farm on Wytheville’s Mudlick Road has enough late-bearing bushes to stay open through August, but call first (276-228-8527) as they’ve had some issues with a flock of berry-picking birds.

PEACHESWindy Hill Orchards, Ararat, grows 16 varieties of peaches and is offering pick-your-own peaches into early August. Call 276-692-8156 or -8157 to make picking arrangements.

RASPBERRIES3 Birds Berry Farm, Blacksburg, expects to have both red and yellow raspberries through August. The farm grows an acre of raspberry canes on a gently sloping hill and is frequently open, but call 540-552-4195 to hear the latest picking times and conditions.

SUNFLOWERSGlade Road Growing in Blacksburg offers U-pick sunflowers in an array of hues and sizes. A minimum $5 tip is required for picking; it goes to the staff as bonuses. Pickers are asked to bring their own scissors and cut flowers for personal home use only, not weddings or large parties. Selfies are fine, but professional photographers should donate at least $40 per shoot. Because it’s a self-guided tour, payment must be made online through Venmo Glade Road Crew or through cash or checks left in the deposit box at the farm kiosk.

APPLESWindy Hill Orchards, Ararat, opens picking of its early Gala apples Aug. 1. Twenty other varieties follow over the next 10 weeks or so. For a picking appointment, call 276-692-8156 or 8157.

Doe Creek Farm, Pembroke, opens its U-pick orchard on the flank of Salt Pond Sept. 2 and will be hosting U-pick sales 9-5, Fridays – Sundays until mid-October. The season starts with juicy Honey Crisps, Honeygolds, Jonagolds, and Liberty apples, moving through 17 varieties before the season ends. For questions about apple picking, contact Georgia at 540-922-2705. Each evening when picking hours end, the farm’s Bad Apple speakeasy restaurant opens. Yes, a “bad apple” is served, in the form of Old Fashioned cocktails sweetened with apple syrup from the orchard.

Levering Orchard, Ararat is known for its 32 acres of cherries – the largest selection of cherries in the nation – but cherry season is over and the farm is gearing up for apples. The U-pick season begins on Labor Day, Sept. 5 and continues every Saturday all day and Sunday afternoons through mid-October. On Labor Day, pickings include the old standards, Red and Golden Delicious, as well as Spartans, then Jonagolds, and Staymen-Winesaps, Granny Smiths, Fujis, Yorks, Romes, and huge golden Matsus in October. Call Levering’s fruit hotline at 276-755-2224 for details.

Apples and theater? For 23 years, Levering’s Cherry Orchard Theatre has been putting on plays and theatrical events at its amphitheater (and in the packhouse on rainy nights). Frank Levering’s new play, “The Stairs,” runs Sept. 2 -4, followed by a one-woman show, “Does a Dress Have a Life?” Sept. 9-11. All shows start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, no reservations required. Bring your own lawn chair and picnic dinner. For more info, call 276-755-3593 or 276-755-2224.