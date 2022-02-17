Contract awarded to lengthen I-81 rest stop ramps at Troutville

TROUTVILLE — The Virginia Department of Transportation announced plans Thursday to lengthen the entrance and exit ramps on Interstate 81 southbound that access a chronically overcrowded rest stop.

Branch Civil Inc., a Virginia civil engineering and construction firm with Roanoke offices, has been awarded an $4.89 million contract to undertake the project. Work is scheduled to begin this spring and be completed in fall 2022, VDOT said.

Improving safety and reducing congestion at the 158 Mile Maker Troutville Rest Stop in Botetourt County are the project's goals, according to a VDOT news release. The existing ramps are too short and parking — especially for tractor-trailers — at the site is inadequate, VDOT added.

"The off ramp into the rest area will be extended approximately 500 feet and the ramp onto southbound I-81 will be extended approximately 2,100 feet. The project also includes expanding the truck parking area at the facility by about 10-13 spaces, VDOT said.

Major construction will begin after Memorial Day, and the rest area facility, ramps and parking lot will be closed to the public from late May until early September, VDOT said.

More information about the rest stop project is available at Improve81.org.

This project is a part of the Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Program that was approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in 2018 and funded by the Virginia General Assembly in 2019.