Court's closed? No problem, listen by phone

The day a Roanoke pharmacist admitted to a federal judge to taking drugs from a patient supply cabinet, the courtroom was empty. But events unfolding in the halls of justice were audible over a public phone line.

The voices of the judge, attorneys and defendant, meeting this week in the case of the U.S. vs. Bryan Wade Lewis, were broadcast by phone.

With most in-person court hearings on hold because of the virus emergency, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia publishes phone numbers and access codes for listening to the video conferences of each of its 10 judges. The system was set up to ensure that the public has access to the courts during the pandemic. Federal courts in other parts of the country, including Virginia’s eastern half, have similar access systems.

During normal times, courtrooms are open to spectators who wish to watch trials, sentencings and pre-trial proceedings live. But these days, court has shifted to largely videoconferencing. Although case participants have an audio-video link, the public gets access only to sound.