COVID-19 cost Carilion Clinic more than $150 million, lawsuit says

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial on the questions of whether Zurich and American Guarantee are obligated to pay Carilion’s losses, and if so, in what amount.

Zurich has been slammed with lawsuits from other policyholders seeking coverage for COVID-19 related losses, according to Law360. The cases include a hotel in Michigan and more than a dozen healthcare companies in Illinois, the news service reported last week.

Julian Walker of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said Monday that he was not aware of similar lawsuits filed in the state.

More than 1,300 of its employees have contracted the virus, Carilion’s lawsuit states. That’s about 10% of the workforce at the system’s seven hospitals and more than 250 physician practices, complementary medical services and fitness centers.

The lawsuit does not assign an economic cost to the sick employees. Rather, it says they provide proof of the “actual, certain presence of the coronavirus on Carilion Clinic’s property.”

It wasn't clear Monday whether Carilion’s stated losses of more than $150 million accounted for all of the financial damage inflicted by COVID-19, or to what degree that figure was offset by state and federal aid, such as the CARES Act.