COVID cases are exceeding Ballad's capacity to provide care

Last week, 1,800 people living in Ballad Health’s Virginia and Tennessee service area tested positive for COVID-19.
Statistically, this means that soon 110 of them will become so ill that they will need to be admitted to one of Ballad’s hospitals. Of those patients, 35 will die.
CEO Alan Levine said Wednesday there’s not a thing that can be done now to prevent that from happening, nor from similar things happening to an increasing number of people finding out this week of their infections.
“What is going to happen in the next two weeks is going to happen,” he said.
But with 135 COVID-19 patients already stretching Ballad’s capacity, and with 40 of its nurses off duty with their own positive results, the health system will begin curtailing other services to protect both its patients and its staff.
Starting Monday, 25% of elective services that would have been performed at Holston Valley Medical Center will be delayed. And if that’s not enough to relieve pressure on the system, the percentage will be increased.
Levine said similar actions are being planned for Johnson City Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center.
He said he cannot make people wear masks, but they should be aware of the consequences that the virus will continue to spread, and it will continue to impact the health system’s ability to care for patients.
Levine said Ballad, like many other health systems, was dealing with a nursing shortage before the pandemic. Ballad is trying to train and hire more nursing aides to alleviate some of the strain and to hire contract nurses, but there just aren’t enough.
Levine said Ballad no longer needs to rely on national data to figure out how many people might become extremely ill out of the newly diagnosed cases in its region.
Having had so many patients already, he said, Ballad can use its own data to know how the virus works on its population, which has high incidences of diabetes, high blood pressure and other chronic diseases that make people more susceptible to severe illness.
So the 1,800 new cases last week are likely to result in 110 hospitalizations, 30 of whom will need intensive care. The average ICU stay for Ballad's COVID-19 patients is 12 days. Non-ICU patients will get out of the hospital in about eight days. Thirty-five of people infected last week will die.
Ballad forecasts those numbers to double again, as the number of new cases coming in so far this week exceeds last week.
