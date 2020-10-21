COVID cases are exceeding Ballad's capacity to provide care

Last week, 1,800 people living in Ballad Health’s Virginia and Tennessee service area tested positive for COVID-19.

Statistically, this means that soon 110 of them will become so ill that they will need to be admitted to one of Ballad’s hospitals. Of those patients, 35 will die.

CEO Alan Levine said Wednesday there’s not a thing that can be done now to prevent that from happening, nor from similar things happening to an increasing number of people finding out this week of their infections.

“What is going to happen in the next two weeks is going to happen,” he said.

But with 135 COVID-19 patients already stretching Ballad’s capacity, and with 40 of its nurses off duty with their own positive results, the health system will begin curtailing other services to protect both its patients and its staff.

Starting Monday, 25% of elective services that would have been performed at Holston Valley Medical Center will be delayed. And if that’s not enough to relieve pressure on the system, the percentage will be increased.

Levine said similar actions are being planned for Johnson City Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center.