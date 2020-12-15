Vaccines arrive in Roanoke Valley

But she acknowledged that not all health care workers and long-term care residents want the vaccine.

“In an ideal world, we would get as close to 100% vaccination rates in our health care workers as possible, and hopefully over time people will see it is a safe and effective vaccine, and we will achieve those rates,” she said. “What we heard is there are variations. One part of our district might have a high level of interest where another part of our district might have a low interest in getting the vaccine.”

She said that local leadership plays a role in how their staff feels about vaccines and that the health departments would continue to partner with community leaders to make sure people have information to make decisions.

“We know how devastating COVID-19 is. We know how devastating this pandemic has been on our community. The numbers don’t lie. We have a vaccine that has been proven to be highly effective and safe. It’s really important that everybody gets vaccinated,” she said.

The health care systems are not mandating employees get the vaccine, as they do with seasonal flu shots. The COVID vaccines are being approved under the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency-use authorization. Full approval isn’t expected until spring.

In clinical trials of 44,000 people, the Pfizer vaccine was shown to be highly effective against the coronavirus and to have mild to moderate side effects similar to flu shots. The Moderna vaccine using the same technology is expected to be approved soon, and others are nearing that stage.

