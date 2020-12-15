COVID vaccines expected to arrive Tuesday in Roanoke Valley

“We are very hopeful we will get sufficient does during the first shipment to cover our entire priority group 1a,” Dr. Paul Skolnik, Carilion chair of medicine, said in a video released Tuesday. “If that’s not the case, we will prioritize those with the most risky exposure.”

The vaccine requires two doses, 21 days apart, to provide immunity to the coronavirus.

LewisGale Regional Health System plans Wednesday to begin vaccinating staff at all four of its facilities.

“We are following guidance by the CDC in accordance with the federal government and in partnership with state governments to distribute the vaccines. With that, we have worked out a ‘tiering’ system to ensure that those at greatest risk of exposure to COVID-19 have access to the vaccine first. For example, emergency room clinicians and ICU clinicians will be part of a first tier,” spokeswoman Nancy May said in an email.

The Salem VA Medical Center is expected to receive vaccines through the federal system but is not on the initial distribution list posted Tuesday by the Veterans Administration.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Morrow said that there won’t be enough doses in the first shipments to vaccinate health care workers outside of the hospitals, but that shipments are expected to arrive each week.