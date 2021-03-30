Covington-based plant to add 6 jobs, double production

An animal nutrition and health company is expanding its Covington manufacturing site and adding six jobs, according to a news release.

Balchem Corp., based in New Hampton, New York, said in the release that it will invest $5 million and add the jobs over the next two years. The expansion will happen within the company’s existing 68,000-square-foot Covington facility. The work will be complete by the end of 2021, Alleghany County Administrator Jon Lanford said Tuesday.

Balchem opened its Covington site in 2013. It employs 19, Lanford said.

The expansion will double the production of key nutrients used for animal nutrition and health markets worldwide, for such livestock as cattle, pigs and chickens, company spokesman Jeff Borchers said.

“We are very excited about the expansion at our Covington site,” Jonathan Griffin, vice president of Balchem Animal Nutrition and Health, said in the news release. “This is not only an opportunity to bring more jobs to the area, but it also allows us to further expand our manufacturing capabilities and meet the growing needs of the Animal Nutrition and Health markets.”